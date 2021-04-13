More than 5,000 now suspended vaccines were given out in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than 5,000 people in Jefferson County received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Jefferson County, local health officials said Tuesday morning.
The administration of the J&J vaccine was paused by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration Tuesday while they investigate six “rare” cases of dangerous blot clots affecting the brain. All of the cases were reported in women between the ages of 18 and 48, 6 to 14 days after vaccination. One death was reported.
In Jefferson County, 5,563 J&J vaccines have been administered so far, with less than 100,000 doses given throughout the state. There have been no cases of blot clots reported in the state so far. With those numbers in mind, Dr. Mark Burns, an infectious diseases specialist with UofL Health, said they do not expect to see any of the blood-clot related side effects in Jefferson County. Still, he urged people who have received the J&J vaccine to stay vigilant.
About 4,000 J&J vaccines were given to the general population in Jefferson County, with about 900 more administered to populations including the homeless and those in jail, Dr. Sarah Moyer, Director, Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness said Tuesday during a press conference.
UofL Health administered 1,100 doses during their test run last week before halting the vaccine Tuesday.
Moyer said she hopes the J&J vaccine will be deemed safe by the CDC after their investigation.
