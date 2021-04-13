More than 5,000 now suspended vaccines were given out in Jefferson County

In Jefferson County, 5,563 J&J vaccines have been administered so far, with less than 100,000 doses given throughout the state. There have been no cases of blot clots reported in the state so far. With those numbers in mind, Dr. Mark Burns, an infectious diseases specialist with UofL Health, said they do not expect to see any of the blood-clot related side effects in Jefferson County. Still, he urged people who have received the J&J vaccine to stay vigilant.