Muhammad Ali’s spiritual journey the focus of new podcast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday night is the start of Ramadan, a Muslim holiday marked by a month of fasting, introspection, and prayer.
Louisville’s most famous Muslim is the focus of a new podcast. “The Universal Title: Muhammad Ali’s Spiritual Journey” examines the Champ’s conversion from Christianity to Islam.
From America Abroad Media and the Muhammad Ali Center, “The Universal Title” takes an in-depth look at his childhood, why he chose to convert to Islam, his journey as a Muslim, and how that led to his role as a civil rights activist.
The one-hour audio special of “The Universal Title” will air on public radio starting Monday evening. That’s just a taste of the six-episode podcast, which will be released on Friday, April 16.
Being from the area, America Abroad Media founder and president, Aaron Lobel, said Louisville plays a central role in Ali’s story.
“We really focus on his youth and growing up in Louisville. We interview his senior pastor from his Baptist church. We interviewed some of his childhood friends and obviously family members. So, Louisville plays not only a very important part in his story but in the one-hour radio special,” Lobel said.
2020 was a year that was consumed by the coronavirus pandemic, but it also had a major focus on the racial reckoning that was happening across the country, similar to what Ali was fighting in the 60s as a civil rights activist.
“Muhammad Ali was part of a Black Power movement vocalizing things,” Maggie Van Dorn, a series producer for “The Universal Title,” said, “and claiming and empowering greatness for himself in the 1960s when it was almost unthinkable for a black boxer to assert himself like that. So, I think it’s pretty clear today just how meaningful Ali’s story is, how meaningful it was then, and how meaningful it is today.”
The series asks questions about religion and spirituality and shows more of Ali as a boxer and his voice for a generation, Lobel and Van Dorn stressed, so they believe there is something in it for everyone.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.