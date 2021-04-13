New Albany-Floyd County high school students can get vaccinated

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - New Albany-Floyd County Schools will offer COVID-19 vaccines to students who are eligible.
First shots will be given April 22 at Floyd Central High School and New Albany High School.
Any student 16 and up can get the shot during school hours, but must have a parent’s permission to get the vaccine.
You can find a link to register your student on the district’s Facebook page or by calling 812-948-4726.
Most students will receive the Pfizer vaccine, since it’s the only one approved for ages 16 and 17.
