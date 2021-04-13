New Children’s Bookmobile to roll into underserved parts of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Public Library Foundation announced Tuesday that Louisville is getting a New Children’s Bookmobile.
It would provide opportunities for children who can’t get to the library and may not otherwise have access to certain educational tools.
The library said more than 1 in 10 students have struggled with that access during the pandemic in Jefferson County.
Now after some generous donations, including a $145,000 contribution from JBS Swift, they’re hoping to make a change, and JBS is happy help get the wheels spinning.
“I look forward to seeing the impact that the bookmobile can do for our community,” JBS General Manager Pete Charboneau said, “and the future of our children.”
In 2019, the Louisville Free Public Library assisted 23,000 kids with its mobile unit, but it’s starting to wear down.
The Library Foundation has raised $257,000 for the project, including an anonymous donation of $37,000 to cover the contents of the bus, but they’re still a few thousand dollars short, and hope to have the bus next spring with some more help from the community.
“Make your gift so that we as a community can get this bookmobile on the road,” Foundation Executive Director Chandra Gordon said, ”and into the neighborhoods where it’s needed most.
