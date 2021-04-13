970 new COVID-19 related cases,16 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,762 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Tuesday morning, there had been 700,715 cases reported in the state, with 970 new cases and 16 new deaths.
The Indiana vaccine dashboard page is reporting a total of 2,018,362 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 128,783 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine.
ISDH says 1,433,533 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated and 9,264,312 tests have been preformed to date. The state has a 4.9% 7-day positivity rate.
To see a list of cases by county, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.