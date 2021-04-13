Police: Man charged with assault after standoff in Jeffersontown

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A man on home incarceration for shooting an LMPD officer last May has been charged with assault following a standoff in Jeffersontown Sunday afternoon.
Jeffersontown Police responded to a domestic violence call to a an apartment on the 2900 block of Palmetto Circle around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the suspect, Decedric Binford, had attacked a victim with a knife at the residence. The victim and a child were able to escape the apartment to safety.
Binford barricaded himself inside the apartment, and JPD requested the assistance of Louisville Metro SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team.
Around 6 p.m., Binford surrendered to police and was arrested.
Binford was previously charged back in May 2020 with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police and other charges following an incident where Binford pulled a gun from his car and fired at an officer’s shoulder from close range during questioning by LMPD officers outside of his vehicle.
Officers each fired four shots in their pursuit of Binford. Binford fired once more before being hit a single time and taken into custody.
