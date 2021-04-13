UofL Hospital volunteers return for first time in more than a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A familiar face is now walking the halls at UofL Hospital once again.
Mary Alan Woodward has been a volunteer for 20 years, but the pandemic sidelined her help.
She spends most of her time in room nine, where the most critically injured trauma patients are taken when they arrive at UofL.
Last week was the first time Mary stepped foot in the hospital in about 14 months.
“It’s been really hard because you hear the sirens and you want to come down and help,” Woodward said. “We restock supplies after the emergencies are over, and that means the staff has to do it. I want to be down there restocking and bringing those blankets, and sorting the laundry to go into the cubicles and things like that. It’s been hard to hear those sirens and not be able to come help.”
Added UofL Health’s Dr. Adam Ross: “You’re always trying to keep things stocked in the (emergency room), and I feel like it will be a lot easier having them back now.”
Ross said there’s always room to make a big impact as a volunteer.
