‘We’re in a race’: Fischer says Louisvillians can’t let up on virus fight amid new strains, J&J vaccine issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer believes Louisville is positioned to make history with COVID prevention efforts after more than a year of working to restore normalcy in the Metro. However, he said resiliency is needed as new virus variants and issues with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine put a strain on efforts to combat the pandemic.
“We’re in a race,” Mayor Fischer said Tuesday. “On one side, COVID-19 vaccines are more accessible than ever in our community. On the other side, we have variants that are more easily transmissible or makes people even sicker than the virus we’re familiar that could take a firm hold in our community. That puts all of our hard-earned gains at risk.”
Fischer urged Louisvillians and visitors to continue to wear a mask, stay six feet away from others in public, wash hands, and get vaccinated, no matter their personal circumstances.
“These vaccine shots are vouched for as safe and effective by medical professionals ranging from our leading national experts to our local practitioners,” he said.
The United States government has asked states to stop administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice after blood clots were reported in six Americans. All of them were women aged 18 to 48, and one woman died.
Louisville city leaders confirmed Tuesday more than 5,000 doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in Metro Louisville, but the use of the vaccine has been put on pause, Dr. Sarah Moyer, Louisville’s Chief Health Strategist, said.
“The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is made up of scientists and medical experts who review the data, outcomes and then make recommendations to the CDC. This pause creates time for more analysis and changes. We can’t lose sight that COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in 2020. Too many lives were lost and too many people are dealing with lingering side effects from the virus,” Moyer said.
The City of Louisville’s homeless population had been prioritized for the Metro area’s allotment of the single-dose vaccine. The targeted vaccination effort came through a partnership between North Healthcare and Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness. The organizations believed this would bring a logistical advantage because gathering every homeless person in their care for two different shots would be next to impossible.
Also confirmed Tuesday were several more cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK) COVID variant and the first P.1 (Brazil) variant in Louisville; Moyer stressed that this is proof of a persistent outbreak and urged people aged 16 and over to get vaccinated.
“Getting vaccinated is one more tool you can use to protect yourself and your loved ones,” Moyer said. “Once you’ve been vaccinated, you have the upper hand against the virus, because it means that even if you are exposed, you’ll be OK.”
The following COVID case information was provided by city officials Tuesday for the week of April 12:
- There were 635 new cases over the previous week.
- Hospitalization data:
- 5% of patients currently hospitalized have COVID-19.
- 25 patients in ICU with COVID-19 as of April 13, compared to 22 the week prior.
- 11 COVID-19 patients on ventilators as of April 13, compared to 11 last week.
- 492,445 total vaccine doses given in Metro Louisville since December.
- 38.9% of Louisville residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and 22.8% have completed the vaccine series.
People wanting a vaccine appointment should check the health department’s website at louisvilleky.gov/covid19 for a list of vaccine providers. Appointments can also be made through the LOU HEALTH COVID-19 Helpline at (502) 912-8598.
