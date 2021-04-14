Carjacking victim and father react to suspect being indicted on new charges, including child porn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Barry Kendall and his son are still reeling from the day a 19-year-old allegedly got into his son’s car and threatened him with a gun last August.
“It’s a worry that someone pulled a gun on my son. That’s the worst part of it,” Barry Kendall said.
He said he got a call from his son, Dakohta Kendall, after the reported carjacking. The father and son then drove around Louisville for two and half hours looking for the suspect.
The Kendalls said when they found 19-year-old Bruno Castillo Juarez, he crashed his car into a restaurant and the two admitted to holding him down until police officers got to the scene.
”He tried to get away, but he wasn’t losing me. I was on him,” Barry Kendall said.
Because of their efforts, investigators were able to bring charges on Juarez before a federal grand jury. Friday, Juarez was convicted of brandishing a gun to further the carjacking.
After gathering more evidence, investigators also slammed Juarez, Ruben Hernandez, 19, and Darrin Ammons, 51, with child pornography charges.
Louisville Metro Police Department officers worked with the FBI and the Office of Homeland Security to bring the charges to a grand jury.
FBI agents arrested Ammons, while U.S. Marshals arrested Hernandez; both are being held in the Oldham County Jail.
Dakohta Kendall told WAVE 3 News that while he doesn’t live in fear, he finds solace in Juarez not being able to hurt anyone else again.
”The [memory], I mean, yeah, it’s there,” he said. “But at the same time, I’m glad he’s in jail. At the end of the day, I can sleep at night.”
According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Kentucky, the charge of carjacking carries a term of imprisonment of no more than 15 years, brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence carries a term of imprisonment of no less than seven years and no more than life, the production of child pornography carries a term of no less than 15 years and no more than 30 years, and the receipt and/or distribution of child pornography carries a term of imprisonment of no less than five years and no more than 20 years.
Investigators have not revealed how Juarez is connected to the other suspects.
