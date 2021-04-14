Carjacking victim and father react to suspect being indicted on new charges, including child porn

According to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Kentucky, the charge of carjacking carries a term of imprisonment of no more than 15 years, brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence carries a term of imprisonment of no less than seven years and no more than life, the production of child pornography carries a term of no less than 15 years and no more than 30 years, and the receipt and/or distribution of child pornography carries a term of imprisonment of no less than five years and no more than 20 years.