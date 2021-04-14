Coroner, LMPD investigating after body reported in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County coroner is aiding Louisville Metro Police Department officers in an investigation at or near the Ohio River in Portland.
Around 12:15 p.m., a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed emergency crews were called to the area of North 27th Street, near where the LG&E plant and river meet. A caller reportedly told dispatchers a person was in the water.
The spokesperson later confirmed a Jefferson County coroner was called to the area to help officers in the investigation just before 1:30 p.m.
No further information has been provided.
This story will be updated.
