Entrepreneur announces run for Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville businessman has announced his candidacy for mayor.
Craig Greenberg is the former CEO of Louisville-based 21c Museum Hotels and currently a co-owner of Louisville-based Ohio Valley Wrestling.
“Over the last few years, it’s taken tragedy to shine a bright light on many of our city’s longstanding problems,” Greenberg said in a statement announcing his mayoral . “Now is the time to build a Louisville that works for everyone. Together, we’ll build a Louisville that provides opportunity to every child and that treats every resident and neighborhood with the respect they deserve.”
“I’m running for Mayor of Louisville because I believe in public service and in making big things happen. Let’s unify our city and build a more dynamic, inclusive and healthy Louisville. I’m ready to get to work on Day One for people in every corner of Louisville.”
Greenberg, a lifelong Democrat, will run in the primary against two other announced candidates - current Louisville Metro Council president David James and Shameka Parrish-Wright, a community activist who co-chairs the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.
If elected, Greenberg said he would serve no more than two terms as mayor. Greenberg also said he will push for a two-term limit for future Louisville mayors.
