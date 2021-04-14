Fife discusses decision to return to Indiana

“My dream is to coach at Indiana, is to be the coach at Indiana, and so I’ve never really shied away from that, and so when this job came open, my first objective was to try to get the head job,” Fife said. “I made no bones about it with him, but my second objective is, if they get a former player, or they get a coach that I like and respect, I think, change is good, change is good for me. Change is ultimately good for most, and 10 years is a long time to be somewhere, Coach Izzo agreed with that. When Coach Woodson got the job it really was an easy decision, and I just thought, if he called and offered me the right position and the right description and gave me the right responsibilities that I felt I had earned and had a right to ask for, then I was gonna do it, and so it was pretty easy.”