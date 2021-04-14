FORECAST: Cool Thursday; tracking patchy frost potential

- PATCHY FROST: Possible Thursday and Friday morning away from the Louisville metro
- COOL WEATHER: Highs overall this week below the average high of 68°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will decrease through the evening hours before another batch of mid to high clouds move in late tonight. It will be a chilly night with lows in the 30s and low 40s. Tonight’s clouds will help to limit frost, but patchy frost is possible.
Tomorrow will be cool with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a partly sunny sky and a light breeze throughout the day.
Temperatures drop into the 30s and low 40s yet again Thursday night. Cloud coverage and wind speeds are key in frost development; frost is more likely in areas outside of the Louisville metro area.
After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s under a partly sunny sky on Friday.
Another rain chance appears in the Earliest Alert Forecast for the weekend. It’s too early to talk details, but at this point, we’ll keep scattered showers in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
