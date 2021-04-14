FORECAST: Scattered morning showers; watching frost potential

- RAIN SHOWERS: This morning, gradually pushing south
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers continue to track through the region this morning with the best chance for rain along and south of the Ohio River. Clouds gradually decrease from north to south during the afternoon. Highs today top out in the 60s.
We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight as temperatures drop into the 30s and low 40s. Tonight’s clouds will help to limit frost formation in many locations.
Tomorrow will be chilly with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll keep partly cloudy skies and a light breeze throughout the day. Temperatures drop into the 30s and low 40s yet again Thursday night. Cloud coverage and wind speeds are key in frost development; frost is more likely in areas outside of the Louisville Metro.
Showers remain in the forecast this weekend as we see cooler highs in the 50s and low 60s.
