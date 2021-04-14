Former UE student suing the University, accusing former Coach Walter McCarty of rape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former University of Evansville student is suing the school and accusing former Men’s Basketball Coach Walter McCarty of rape.
The suit claims the University knew of claims of harassment and assault against McCarty but didn’t do enough to protect its students.
The case is sealed, but the attorney for the complainant sent the full document to 14 News.
The suit describes campus officials’ indifference to a long string of student, employee, and community reports about McCarty’s sexual misconduct.
The suit then explains the University only gave verbal warnings to the former NBA star in response to the series of documented reports, which states it started in June of 2018. The suit states McCarty sexually assaulted the former student in December of 2019.
“They kind of did a, ‘don’t do that’, or a slap on the wrist, and then his behavior continued,” explained attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel. “And then it eventually escalated to the point of what happened to our client in this case.”
After the victim’s assault, the suit shows the victim experienced severe stress, academic setbacks, and threats of retaliation from McCarty.
“The female students and employees who experienced this pattern of harassment and sexual misconduct are real people, real women who simply wanted a safe environment to learn and work in, and our University failed us,” said Doe. “I am heartbroken that my school knew about Coach McCarty’s misconduct before what happened to me and looked the other way. I will continue to go through this difficult process of holding the University accountable, because I want to prevent other women from going through the same thing I did.”
14 News reached out to McCarty about the accusations. Below is his full statement.
“I’ve never assaulted anyone in my 47 years on this earth. It’s disheartening that someone would make up such a vicious lie to gain financial rewards.
There’s an old saying that goes , A lie has speed but the truth endurance. I’m excited and look forward to clearing my name and exposing these untruth’s. I am certain my name and reputation with be restored when it’s our time to do so and present the truth.
Proverbs 12:19
Truthful lips endure forever, but a lying tongue is but for a moment.”
14 News also reached out to the University Of Evansville for a statement.
“The University of Evansville disputes the legal claims from Jane Doe and her attorney. The University is confident it responded appropriately to all reports of misconduct regarding Mr. McCarty based on information it actually knew at the time; the University is similarly confident it responded reasonably to Jane Doe’s report.”
