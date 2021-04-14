Indiana woman accused of driving while intoxicated with 5-year-old in car

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana woman has been arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated with her 5-year-old child inside the vehicle.
According to a post on the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Constance Miller was involved in a crash in Montgomery County before being found two miles away a short time later.
(Story continues below Facebook post)
The post said deputies responded to a call about a woman sitting in her vehicle “at the wheel and barely breathing.”
When deputies arrived, they found Miller, 27, “under the influence of drugs,” the post read. The deputies said they found a 5-year-old inside the vehicle, as well as a controlled substance.
While Miller was being booked into the Jennings County Jail, the child was placed in the care of Child Services until other arrangements were made.
Miller, of North Vernon, Ind., is charged with operating while intoxicated, endangerment, neglect of a dependent child and possession of a controlled substance. She’s being held on $2,055 bond.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.