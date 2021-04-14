Juvenile rushed to UofL hospital in critical condition after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile shooting victim was rushed to UofL Hospital downtown after being shot in St. Dennis Wednesday afternoon, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
Officers reportedly found the male victim, who hasn’t been identified, in the 4500 block of Trumpet Way.
The shooting was first called in to dispatchers shortly before 4 p.m.
Mitchell said the victim was in critical condition while being transported, and due to the severity of his injuries, the LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
