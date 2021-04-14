LMPD investigating after body found in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body was found in the Ohio River near the LG&E plant in Portland Wednesday afternoon.
A caller reportedly told dispatchers a person was in the water around 12:15 p.m, and a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed emergency crews were called to the area of North 27th Street, near where the LG&E plant and river meet.
A Jefferson County coroner was then called to help Louisville Metro Police Department officers in the investigation.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the death investigation is ongoing and the person’s identity has not been revealed. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
