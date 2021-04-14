New Albany-Floyd County Schools push to vaccinate eligible students before prom, graduation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting next week, New Albany-Floyd County high school students will be able to get a COVID vaccine during class.
WAVE 3 News reported last week that New Albany-Floyd County Schools began shaping a plan for school-based COVID vaccination clinics for eligible students. Since then, the district has partnered with the county health department for pop-up clinics.
As of Wednesday, the New Albany-Floyd County School District Nursing Supervisor Andrea Tanner said the clinic will be open April 22 for all eligible students. In Indiana, anyone 16 and older can register for a COVID-19 vaccination.
Tanner said the clinic will be set up at school for students only. Parents are not required to be present but must sign a consent form. Tanner also said the information was sent to parents this week. Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact their child’s school, district office or primary care physician.
Vaccinated students still will be required to wear face masks and social distance in school, per state and CDC guidelines.
Since allowing students back into the classroom, the district said COVID transmission has remained overall low, compared to other populations. However, with prom and graduation approaching, they’re hoping to get all eligible students vaccinated to prevent a surge of new cases.
“We still certainly want to implement any mitigations and strategies that the state and our local recommends that we put into place,” Tanner said. “But we are excited that we can add an additional level of protection by offering this vaccination clinic because we know anyone who has been vaccinated will be that much more less likely to contract the illness or have any severe repercussions.”
