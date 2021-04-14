Organizers plead for help to tame grass, weeds and broken tombstones at Greenwood Cemetery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A space of honor, peace and history lays at the entrance of the Chickasaw neighborhood. It’s a veterans cemetery almost completely dilapidated. Supporters and volunteers have been trying to restore it for years but still feel the distance to get the job done is so far away.
For nearly eight years Shedrick Jones, Sr. has spent his life restoring the Greenwood Cemetery. If you look around it you will see - and he will tell you - there is a long way to go before those laid to rest in the cemetery at 40th and Hale Streets are honored the way they deserve.
The silence fills the few spaces untouched by detached twigs, slumped tree limbs and matted stumps. Jones said Greenwood Cemetery is one of the pilots for the cemetery restoration project which started in 2013. It was a five year development program. With each sprout, rainfall, and day, it became clear five years was not enough. For Jones slowing down or giving up wasn’t an option.
“When I came here in the 60s, a lot of the people who helped to take care of me has family members in Greenwood and other cemeteries,” Jones said. “It’s one of them most rewarding projects I have ever had to chance to be invited to be part of.”
Grass overtakes the memories and weeds overshadow stones. Flowers peek through an untamed lawn, knocked over tombstones fill in holes. Jones said like the immaculately kept grave sites outside West Louisville, Greenwood needs support to stand on its own.
Wednesday’s rain stopped the grass and weed cutting that would make room to show what’s left of the 200 veteran headstones. If it’s not handled in a few days Jones said a space meant for serenity will become uncontrollable.
There’s a cleanup every Saturday at the cemetery starting at 8:30 a.m. Jones said at this point the site needs structure, facilities and equipment to consistently maintain the cemetery.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.