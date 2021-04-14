Racing Louisville, two international teams to compete in Women’s Cup in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some international soccer stars are coming to Louisville.
The inaugural Women’s Cup will bring FC Bayern Munich and Paris-Saint Germain to Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville.
Racing Louisville FC, the Chicago Red Stars and National Women’s Soccer League members also will be a part of the four-team, four-game tournament.
The tournament will take place on Aug. 18 and Aug. 21.
The Women’s Cup is accepting ticket reservations at $25 and $50. You can reserve your ticket at TheWomensCup.world.
Racing Louisville announced that seating would be assigned closer to the actual date of the events, with reservations prioritized by date of purchase.
There will be two doubleheader sessions in the tournament.
On Aug. 18, Racing will take on Chicago and Bayern versus PSG. On Aug. 21, the winners will face off for The Women’s Cup trophy. There will also be a third-place game.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.