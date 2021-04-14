Radcliff pair arrested after multi-county chase pulling stolen camper

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Radcliff man is behind bars in Grayson County after leading deputies on a multi-county chase in a stolen camper and ultimately surrendering while holding a gun to his female passenger’s head.
Zachary Miller, 30, is accused of recklessly driving a stolen camper through two counties on Monday. He’s also accused of running two police cruisers off the road during the chase, Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins revealed Tuesday.
It all started with a traffic stop on Peonia Road in Grayson County. A caller told a county dispatcher that a couple, later identified as Miller and Shannon Esterley, 39, had been trying to pull their camper out of the caller’s yard after getting it stuck. They referred to the pair as “acting strung out.”
A deputy eventually encountered Miller, who was pulling the camper in a Dodge truck in Peonia; the vehicle reportedly had a missing taillight and Miller was driving in the opposite lane.
After trying to pull him over on Peonia Road, the deputy got out of his car to approach Miller’s truck, but the suspect reportedly drove away, starting a multi-county chase that involved Miller swerving his truck and camper, forcing two responding officers off the road, Chaffins reported.
The chase ended on Highway 60 in Harned when deputies used two sets of stop sticks to get Miller to stop.
Chaffins said Miller forced Esterley out of the truck first while holding a gun to her head.
After a brief standoff, the pair surrendered.
They face more than 10 drug charges each, and Miller is also facing 18 criminal charges, most of which are felonies; Chaffins said more charges are likely.
Miller and Esterley were booked into the Grayson County Detention Center.
Leitchfield Police Department officers assisted GCSO deputies in apprehending the suspects.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.