Shooting victim rushed to Louisville hospital; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting victim was rushed to a Louisville hospital downtown after being shot in St. Dennis Wednesday afternoon, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
Officers reportedly found the victim, who hasn’t been identified, in the 4500 block of Trumpet Way.
The shooting was first called in to dispatchers shortly before 4 p.m.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated.
