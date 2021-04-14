Training exercises will mean increased noise for Fort Knox area residents

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials at Fort Knox say military training exercises taking place over the next two days may cause louder than normal noise.
The training, which will involve aircraft, maneuvers and the firing of weapons, will take place during the daytime and nighttime hours.
Army officials say the training is important to maintain the readiness of units stationed there.
While the training is taking place, nearby residents may experience increased noise and vibrations.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.