WAVE 3 News reporter explains how she felt after second covid vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few months ago, several members of the WAVE 3 News family had COVID-19 and weren’t able to come to work. Many WAVE 3 News employees are now getting the COVID vaccine, so they can continue to tell stories in the community.
WAVE 3 News Weekend Sunrise anchor and reporter Maira Ansari documented the last few days after getting her second vaccine shot. She, her husband, and two children all had COVID around Thanksgiving. Ansari said her symptoms were mild, adding that she felt a little tired and lost her sense of taste and smell for a few weeks.
Thankfully, she and her family recovered.
Ansari got her first vaccine March 22, and felt just a little tired from it, but the second dose on the morning of April 12 was different. Ansari received the Pfizer vaccine at UofL.
“People warned me the second dose could be rough,” Ansari said. “Four hours later, my arm was sore, but that was to be expected,”
Ansari said that by 4 p.m., she started to feel a little tired and went to bed at 8:30 p.m. The next morning on Tuesday, she said she woke up around 6 a.m.
“My arm was really sore and I was feeling achy,” Ansari said. “I figured I needed to rest so I took the day off from work to rest.”
By 7 a.m. on Tuesday, she said she was feeling chills, body aches and fatigue. She got back in bed at 9 a.m. and slept and stayed in bed for most of the day.
“I wasn’t feeling so great, but I knew it was just the vaccine doing what it was supposed to be doing,” Ansari said.
Ansari layered herself with blankets and figured it would be best to just sleep it off. She went back to sleep around 8:30 p.m. that night. On Wednesday morning, she said she was feeling a little achy, but by the afternoon, she said she was feeling much better.
“I know one day of not feeling so good is much better than having COVID, and protecting people around me,” Ansari said.
