14-year-old boy killed in Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is dead after being rushed to UofL Hospital downtown after being shot in St. Dennis Wednesday afternoon, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
Officers reportedly found the 14-year-old boy, who hasn’t been identified, in the 4500 block of Trumpet Way.
The shooting was first called in to dispatchers shortly before 4 p.m.
Mitchell said the victim was in critical condition while being transported and died at the hospital.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation; this is Louisville’s 53rd homicide of the year.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
