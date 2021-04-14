14-year-old boy killed in Louisville shooting

LMPD officers at the scene of a shooting in St. Dennis on April 14, 2021. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | April 14, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 6:44 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is dead after being rushed to UofL Hospital downtown after being shot in St. Dennis Wednesday afternoon, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed to WAVE 3 News.

Officers reportedly found the 14-year-old boy, who hasn’t been identified, in the 4500 block of Trumpet Way.

The shooting was first called in to dispatchers shortly before 4 p.m.

Mitchell said the victim was in critical condition while being transported and died at the hospital.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation; this is Louisville’s 53rd homicide of the year.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

