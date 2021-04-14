74-year-old Hanover man arrested, accused of sexual activity with a minor

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has a Hanover man behind bars.
Indiana State Police arrested Vic Weil after learning he’d possibly had sexual activity with a 15-year-old.
The Indiana State Police-Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the US Secret Service started the investigation in Febuary.
Police eventually searched Weil’s home on Ten Cent Rd in Hanover to find him.
He was eventually arrested at his job in Madison.
He’s being held in the Jefferson County Jail where he was incarcerated on initial charges of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor and Child Solicitation, both Level 4 Felonies.
The Indiana State Police-Internet Crimes Against Children Unit was assisted by the US Secret Service and the Madison Police Department in making the arrest.
