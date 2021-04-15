All lanes closed on I-264 near Brownsboro Road due to single-vehicle semi collision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision on the Watterson Expressway near Brownsboro Road involving a semi-truck.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the traffic unit responded to the accident on I-264 East just before Brownsboro Road.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a semi-truck going east struck a guardrail and a sign. The truck veered back onto the roadway, where the driver was then ejected from the truck.
The truck crossed the grassy median and went into the westbound lanes before crossing the shoulder and hitting the tree line on the opposite side, coming to a stop.
The semi-driver was sent to University Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.
As of 5:15 p.m., TRIMARC reports that all lanes and the right shoulder are blocked at the location while crews work to clear the scene.
