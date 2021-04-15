Column: Liberty is not a luxury

Marty Terry, who protested alongside Cooperrider, told WKYT-TV outside the governor’s mansion that while Beshear “thinks he can give us our freedoms, our freedoms are inalienable and he can’t say ‘if you get this, you can have your freedoms back.’ They’re our freedoms and he swore an oath to defend – to uphold and defend the constitution(s) of Kentucky and the United States – and he’s in total violation of (them).”