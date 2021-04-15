Convicted felon arrested with gun and drugs after police chase

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A Meade County man is facing multiple charges after he was spotted driving recklessly and nearly hitting several people and a Kentucky State Police cruiser.
Isiah Cortez Glynn, of Brandenburg, was arrested just after midnight by Radcliff police and booked into the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown.
Glynn’s arrest report says he was spotted committing several traffic violations after pulling out of a gas station and turning onto W. Lincoln Trail Blvd. When police tried to pull him over, Glynn’s car sped up and nearly struck a pedestrian.
Police say the speeding car turned onto Scenic Drive and nearly hit a KSP trooper head on while driving on the wrong side of the road. Glynn’s car later missed hitting three pedestrians.
The car hit a large flower pot on the grounds of Sign of the Dove Church before going back on the roadway and crashing into a ditch after nearly striking another car.
Glynn then tried to ran from the vehicle, but was detained by police. When he wuldn’t give officers his name, police searching Glynn for ID but found marijuana and multiple pills, which included hydrocodone. Officers also found him carrying a Sig Sauer handgun, a weapon that had been previously reported as stolen.
Police also learned Glynn was a convicted felon, having plead guilty in December to felony chagres in two Meade County cases. He was also wanted on Warrants for failing to appear in court in Meade County.
Glynn is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of possession of controlled substances, single counts of fleeing police, receiving a stolen firearm, gun possession by a felon, possession of marijuana and criminal mischief. He is also facing traffic charges for reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.