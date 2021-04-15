Cub Scouts camping trailer, equipment stolen in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A local Cub Scouts troop is without their camping equipment and the trailer it was being stored in after a thief took off with it sometime last week, according to a troop leader.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the crime, with a confirmation on the office’s Facebook page that includes surveillance video stills of a person’s truck suspected to be involved in the theft.
It was reportedly stolen from the parking lot of the Kentucky Farm Bureau on Mount Eden Road.
“The trailer was full of camping supplies, tools, and other items required to sustain the Cub Scouts,” the sheriff’s office Facebook post states.
The contents inside included camping gear and tools, a grill, and a Pinewood Derby ramp, among other items, a troop leader for Cub Scouts Pack 269 told WAVE 3 News. She believes the trailer and its contents would likely be worth at least $8,000 and may not be covered by insurance.
She said the troop has a camping trip coming up, but without their supplies, it is likely the trip won’t happen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SCSO Sergeant Brandon Clark at brandon.clark@shelbycoky.com or by calling (502) 633-4324.
