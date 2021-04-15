2 dead in Algonquin neighborhood fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early morning house fire in Louisville’s Algonquin neighborhood has claimed the lives of two people and left two others injured.
Louisville firefighters were called to the 1800 block of S. 24th Street at 3:04 a.m. on the fire with a report of possible rescues. Maj. Bobby Cooper, a Louisville Fire Department spokesman, said the first units arrived within five minutes to find heavy fire coming from the building.
Cooper said one of the occupants was able to get out of the building on their own and another was brought out by firefighters. During a search of the building, firefighters found two adults. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The two people rescued were taken to hospitals for treatment. There’s no word on their conditions.
It took 38 minutes to bring the fire under control. Cooper said there appears to be no working smoke detectors in the home.
