The Derby Dress Contest is on! Pick Shannon and John’s outfits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a year off due to the pandemic, WAVE 3 News is excited to bring our Derby Dress Contest back!
We’re going to show you two looks for WAVE 3 News Anchors Shannon Cogan and John Boel from Rodes For Him and For Her, then we want you to vote for your favorite. That’s what the anchor team will wear on Derby Day!
Voters are automatically registered to win a $1,000 dollar gift certificate to Rodes.
The apparel store, located off Brownsboro Road, is once again filled to the brim with hats and colorful clothes. The other must-have item available in the store is a mask, but Vogt says after a year of being stuck inside, people don’t mind. They are ready to get out.
“They want color. They want to be noticed,” Vogt said.
That’s exactly what she had in mind when she chose option one for Shannon. It’s a bright yellow pantsuit.”This is a pantsuit from Black Halo,” Vogt says. “(It has) exaggerated shoulders and cinched in waist. The color is fabulous.”
She said women should remember that when showing skin, especially around the neck, a wide brim is needed. That’s why she chose a wide brim hat in shades of yellow and green by Christine A. Moore Millinery, the featured milliner of Kentucky Derby 147.
Megan App who works at Rodes says men should always remember this: “We want to be the accent. The nice accent,” she said.
For John, they chose a light green jacket, butter yellow tie, and matching flower, plus a beautiful handkerchief. John needed a lesson on how to fold that.
”So, fold in the corners. Grab on corners and fluff up so you get a mixture of colors,” App said as she put the handkerchief in the blazer pocket.
For option two, it’s a look that screams Run for the Roses with rose details. The red dress for Shannon is by Chiari Boni and on the waist is a rose made from the fabric.
“This is a bonded jersey. So, as it warms to your body, it actually warms to your figure. Very breathable. Very comfortable,” Vogt says.
The Christine Moore fascinator also has a rose.
As we’re starting to return to normal, Vogt thinks two roses is great because more is more.
”We want to celebrate. We weren’t able to celebrate last year, and I just think the bigger, the wilder, the better,” Vogt says.
John’s look also brings in a rose on the lapel and a tie with horses. The handkerchief is perfect for the Derby lover.
”This is by Ruth Graves Designs. She takes Derby images and has them printed on pocket squares,” App explained.
So, what do you think? Should Shannon and John wear option one, the yellow ensemble, or option two, red roses galore?
