Driver dies in single-vehicle semi collision on I-264 near Brownsboro Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of a semi-truck has died due to a single-vehicle collision on the Watterson Expressway near Brownsboro Road Thursday.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the traffic unit responded to the accident on I-264 East just before Brownsboro Road.
Preliminary investigation revealed the semi-driver going east on I-264 struck a guardrail and a sign. The truck veered back onto the roadway, where the driver was then ejected from the truck.
The truck crossed the grassy median and went into the westbound lanes before crossing the shoulder and hitting the tree line on the opposite side, coming to a stop.
The semi-driver was sent to University Hospital in critical condition, where they later died due to their injuries according to LMPD. No other injuries were reported.
As of 5:45 p.m., TRIMARC reports that eastbound lanes are now open, with one lane westbound on I-264 open for passing traffic while crews clear the scene.
