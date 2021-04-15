FORECAST: Cool, sunny today; cloudy, rainy weekend ahead

- FROST ADVISORY: for Adair County from 4 AM to 9 AM Friday
- PATCHY FROST: Possible Friday morning outside the Louisville Metro
- WEEKEND: Scattered showers and cool temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Northwesterly winds will gust to near 20 mph through the afternoon.
We’ll see slightly colder temperatures tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s in the suburbs to near 40° in the Louisville Metro. Patchy frost is possible tonight, with the best chance in areas outside of Louisville.
After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s under a partly cloudy sky tomorrow. Clouds increase Friday night as temperatures drop into the 40s.
Scattered showers remain in the forecast this weekend as we see cooler highs in the 50s and low 60s.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.