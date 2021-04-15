FORECAST: Patchy morning frost; watching weekend rain chances

- FROST ADVISORY: Southeast of Louisville
- WEEKEND: Scattered showers and cooler temperatures
- NEXT WEEK: Watching mid-week rain chances
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a frosty start for many, sunshine will help to warm temperatures into the low to mid-60s this afternoon.
Clouds increase tonight as temperatures drop into the 40s.
THUNDER OVER LOUISVILLE: Scattered showers push into the region tomorrow morning, lingering into the afternoon. Clouds and northerly winds will limit to highs to the 50s in most locations.
Mostly cloudy with shower chances fading by the time the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks go off. Expect lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
After sunny start on Sunday, clouds return along with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Another chance of rain comes into the forecast late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
