Former Card, Evans Selected by Dallas with the 13th Pick

For the third straight season the Cards have had at least one player selected in the WNBA Draft. Last season, Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook went 12th and 13th overall to the New York Liberty. The last two seasons Evans was named WBCA Coaches All-American and ACC Player of the Year. She is the only player in Louisville program history to win a regular season conference championship in each of her four seasons and she finishes with the fewest losses and best winning percentage in program history. Evans led the ACC in scoring during her senior season with 20.1 points per game.