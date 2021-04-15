Gov. Beshear reports 782 new COVID-19 cases; 3.33% positivity rate

“While not a drastic change, today’s increase in the positivity rate is concerning,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is why it’s so important for Kentuckians to help us meet our Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge and reach our 2.5 million vaccine goal. The sooner we meet this goal, the sooner we can lift many restrictions on most venues and businesses. With over 1.6 million Kentuckians already vaccinated, we need everyone to help us meet our goal, including those who will directly benefit: for example, bars, restaurants, music venues, funeral homes, retail, event spaces, wedding venues, public pools, grocery stores, country clubs, museums, festivals and distilleries.”