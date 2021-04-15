Gov. Beshear: Vaccination appointments ‘for the taking’ as positivity rate rises in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, Governor Beshear provided an update on the commonwealth’s vaccine rollout and the fight against spread of COVID-19.
Beshear said as of Thursday, 1,622,924 people within the commonwealth have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The governor said this means almost 48 percent of Kentuckians 18 and older are vaccinated.
Earlier this Monday, Beshear started the Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge, saying statewide restrictions will be lifted once 2.5 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated and receive at least their first shot.
With Thursday’s numbers, Beshear said 877,076 vaccinations are needed to meet the requirements of lifting restrictions.
“Folks, this is right there. This is all for the taking, It all depends on us getting out there and getting vaccinated as quickly as we can,” Beshear said. “The power is ultimately in your hands, so let’s get this done.”
Beshear said that there are currently 499,735 Pfizer or Moderna vaccine doses in Kentucky ready to be administered and plenty of openings for those wanting to receive a COVID vaccine.
Thursday’s report confirmed 834 additional cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, with 116 of those cases reported for Kentuckians aged 18 or under. Of those cases, 47 were confirmed as Kentuckians within vaccine eligibility age from 16 to 18 years old.
“It’s impacting more younger Americans and Kentuckians than ever before,” Beshear said. “47 of those individuals are eligible to get vaccinated, so if you are 16 to 18, this virus is infecting people your age.”
Statewide positivity rate based on a seven-day rolling average is now at 3.45 percent.
“Our positivity rate continues to creep up day after day. It is at least a warning that a fourth wave is possible here,” Beshear said. “We can prevent it, we should prevent it, but it requires people to get vaccinated.”
The new report also confirmed 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 6,302.
Beshear also reminded that the first in-person appointments for unemployment insurance assistance at Kentucky Career Centers across the commonwealth began Thursday. Appointments are available through April 30, and can be scheduled at the Kentucky Career Center website.
Other information provided in Thursday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 416
- Patients currently in ICU : 102
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 49
- Long-term care facilities: Four new resident cases, six new staff cases, no new deaths.
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
