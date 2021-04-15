House fire kills two adults, critically injuries young adult, minor escapes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- Two people are dead after a house fire in the Algonquin neighborhood early Thursday and firefighters say the most essential tool for safety was missing from the home.
The fire was reported around 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of S. 24th Street. Crews arrived on scene about five minutes later to find a large amount of fire coming from the building and immediately started working to rescue everyone inside.
A young girl had already escaped on her own by the time fire crews arrived, but inside the burning building firefighters found a young adult who they brought to safety. That person was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Major Bobby Cooper, a battalion chief with the Louisville Fire Department, said the fire started in the back of the house. It took firefighters 38 minutes to extinguish the flames. The fatalities, whom Cooper said are two adults, were found once the fire had been put out.
Multiple neighbors said a family of four lived inside the home - parents and two daughters.
Cooper said there is one thing that could have changed the outcome of this tragedy - a working smoke alarm.
“When you have a fire like this in the middle of the night - we were dispatched at 3:04 a.m. - you have a lot of people asleep,” Cooper said. “There’s not a lot of traffic, we’re in a cul-de-sac. Without a smoke alarm going off that fire had time to grow from the incipient stage to get bigger and bigger and bigger to basically consume nearly the entire house.”
Cooper said the most critical part of surviving a fire is early detection. Due to the type of items in modern day homes, most of it being synthetic, Cooper said smoke and toxic fumes kill more people than fire because the gas is more toxic.
About 30 years ago, Cooper said you may have had about 15 minutes to get out of a fire. However, in current fires that time is cut to just a few minutes. Another reason why smoke alarms are important is they can help you get out right away.
The investigation is being handled by the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.