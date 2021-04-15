‘It’s time to come home’: Kentucky Afghan, Iraq war veterans react to U.S. troop withdrawal

“These endless wars, these forever wars, don’t make sense,” Harrell said. “That’s not the way the military is trained. We’re trained to go in to do what we have to do to preserve our freedoms and once that’s accomplished, once we feel like we’ve protected our country and our people, it’s time to come back home. And that wasn’t the case in either [Afghanistan or Iraq] wars but specifically Afghanistan. Like if someone walked up to me today and said, ‘Jeremy, why do you think there are still troops in Afghanistan in 2021?’ I’d say I have no idea. There’s 2,500 there. I know that, but 2,500 — that’s not going to stop the Taliban anyway.”