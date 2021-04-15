Ky. Gov. Beshear responds to report of state workers gaming unemployment system

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - During the state’s coronavirus update, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 834 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional deaths on Thursday afternoon.
Kentucky is reporting that 435,743 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 3.45% statewide.
As of Thursday, 6,302 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
The governor says 1,622,924 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This number is approximately 46% of the state’s population.
“As of today, we are only 877,076 vaccinations away from our goal of 2.5 million Kentuckians 16 and older receiving their vaccine,” Gov. Beshear said. “The way we defeat this virus is with vaccines, and I want to give you one statistic to show just how incredible they are. Congregate settings, like long-term care facilities, at one time made up more than 68% of our COVID-19 deaths. Today, just 37.72% of COVID-19 deaths are from congregate settings, after we prioritized their residents and staff for the vaccine. The vaccines virtually eliminate death and serious illness from this virus. They are a miracle.”
On Thursday, a new report shows a group of state workers twisted the unemployment system to collect cash.
Gov. Beshear revealed that 19 employees with the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet pocketed over $54,000 in unemployment benefits in April and May of 2020.
None of these employees were out of work during the pandemic.
“Sadly, any place that there are dollars and there is access, you sometime see these things,” Gov. Beshear said. “It’s how we respond to it that I hope builds trust among Kentuckians.”
The governor says several of those individuals have been fired as a result of their involvement.
You can watch Gov. Beshear’s full briefing in the video below:
On Thursday, the Green River District Health Department reported 51 additional COVID-19 cases.
Out of those cases, 30 are in Henderson County, 17 are in Daviess County, and there was one new case reported in each Hancock, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
Green River officials say a case that was previously reported as a resident of McLean County turned out to be an out-of-state resident.
The district has seen a total of 21,154 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Out of those positive cases, officials say 18,978 residents of the seven-county region have recovered.
Muhlenberg County reported one new COVID-19 related death and two new cases. They say they only have four active cases in the community.
According to the state health department’s coronavirus map, Muhlenberg County is now the only county in our area to be in the green for incident rates.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility has expanded to include Phases 1, 2, and 3.
Anyone age 16 or older is eligible for Pfizer, and anyone age 18 and older is eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your local county health department to be placed on our scheduling list.
Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Information Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to determine which phase they are in, find a vaccine location, and sign-up for update notifications.
Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at vaccinefinder.org Retail pharmacies and health centers are also providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine dashboard and information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine.
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
Owensboro Health - You can make a new COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at owensborohealth.org/vaccine or by calling central scheduling at 270-685-7100.
Deaconess in Henderson County and Union County – COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Ohio County Healthcare - To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment visit https://ochcares.com/COVID or call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,098 cases, 175 deaths, 9,143 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,857 cases, 59 deaths, 2,794 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 4,121 cases, 133 deaths, 3,775 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 2,467 cases, 55 deaths, 2,226 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 4,469 cases, 75 deaths, 3,898 recovered
- Webster Co. - 1,188 cases, 20 deaths, 1,041 recovered
- McLean Co. - 850 cases, 28 deaths, 778 recovered
- Union Co. - 1,264 cases, 15 deaths, 1,155 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 818 cases, 16 deaths, 737 recovered
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.