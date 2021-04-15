LENSAlert issued for missing 21-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are currently searching for a missing 21-year-old man last seen in the Parkland neighborhood.
A LENSAlert has been issued by MetroSafe for Trehvon Junior, who was last seen near the 1300 block of South 32nd Street.
Junior is listed as 5 foot 8 inches, weighing around 170 pounds. Junior’s current clothing is unknown.
Authorities say not to approach Junior, and to call 911 if anyone has information on his whereabouts.
