LENSAlert issued for missing 21-year-old man
By Dustin Vogt | April 15, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 6:47 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are currently searching for a missing 21-year-old man last seen in the Parkland neighborhood.

A LENSAlert has been issued by MetroSafe for Trehvon Junior, who was last seen near the 1300 block of South 32nd Street.

Junior is listed as 5 foot 8 inches, weighing around 170 pounds. Junior’s current clothing is unknown.

Authorities say not to approach Junior, and to call 911 if anyone has information on his whereabouts.

