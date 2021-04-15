LMPD Civilian Review Board organizes for first meeting Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The eleven members appointed to the Louisville Metro Police Civilian Review and Accountability Board organized their first meeting virtually Thursday.
The board was crafted by members of Metro Council to provide oversight and a way to monitor police activity so that law enforcement isn’t wholly policing themselves.
Jennifer Green was voted in as chair woman of the board in Thursday’s meeting, with Kellie Watson serving as vice-chair of the board for one-year terms.
Discussions in Thursday’s meeting included the reviews of closed LMPD investigations to determine if officers follow policy and training protocols.
“I don’t find anybody argue with the function of policing, it’s how it’s done,” Louisville mayor Greg Fischer said. “It’s what we want to make sure that people see is legitimate.”
The board will also review candidates to fill the Inspector General position, picking three candidates and sending them off to the Mayor to be approved by the Metro Council.
