Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport shows increase in travel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As some say, nature is healing, and with Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport, signs are showing of recovery.
In recent months, there’s been a 60% increase of people booking flights and jet setting to their destination.
Thursday marked the Hardin family’s first time hopping on a plane in more than a year.
”We’re ready to go!″ Wes Hardin said. “We had a trip to the Bahamas we had to cancel last year, so we’re excited to get out and fly again.”
The Hardins have the same idea as thousands of other flyers.
Louisville’s airport is housing more passengers, with numbers comparable to those before the pandemic began.
”I flew a lot for my job, pre-COVID, and I was an early morning flier. I would stand way back [by the escalators], so this is paradise,” Hardin said.
“I’m OK if it stays like this for a little while,” Kelly Hardin said.
According to airport authorities, within a two week span in March 2021, the airport led national numbers in passengers by 14%. During the month of March, over 93,000 people traveled by plane.
The last few weeks have been some of the busiest since the pandemic kept the planes on the runway and people at home.
Tyshawn Hardy is one of the many people leaving home and doing some long-awaited traveling from New York to Louisville, visiting family for his birthday.
”Traveling is different now, you always have to take the COVID test first to make sure everything is good,” Hardy said.
COVID testing and travel documentation are just some of the many changes. Airlines have sent emails to customers reminding them of safety and COVID-19 protocols, and are still enforcing pandemic rules.
The Hardins approve of the protocols, because it means they’ll get to their New Orleans destination healthy and ready fight the cabin fever.
”[We’re excited!] Being away from home, being in another state, getting out, going somewhere fun, leaving Kentucky!” Hardin said.
The trend, it appears, will continue. According to airport authorities, there’s a record high 35-non stop destinations on the itinerary as more airlines announced additional flights.
