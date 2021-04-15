UPDATE: Northbound I-71 reopens after semi crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Interstate 71 North has reopened following a nearly four hour closure after a crash involving near the Jefferson County/Oldham County line.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. north of the Gene Snyder Freeway (I-265) at the 12 mile marker, near the area of Moser Road in Oldham County.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the semi hit the wall.
Traffic cameras showed the backup extending to the I-265 interchange.
The interstate was reopened around 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.