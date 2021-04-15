Suspect in February homicide arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loyisville Metro police have arrested a woman in connection with a February murder.
Kenyatta James, 43, of Louisville was taken into custody April 14 on one count of murder.
Court documents say that on the night of February 5, James and the victim, Stepfon Monroe, 33, got into an argument over the the daughter of Jones.
The documents go on to say that Jones was on the phone with Monroe when she arrived at his home in the 2300 block of W. Madison St., pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.
James was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections and was scheduled to be arraigned this morning.
