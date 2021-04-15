Thunder Over Louisville officials encouraging people not to gather at leaked locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Instead of going to the Waterfront this year, Caleb Brown will be able to enjoy Thunder Over Louisville from his front porch.
“I’m excited for it, I’m always a big fan of fireworks, one thing to share,” Brown said. “it’s always been a big thing of my grandfather’s, so being able to get together as a kid to do that, and then moving to Louisville, as a non-Louisville native, Thunder over Louisville was always something to look forward to.”
Earlier this week, a list of the five undisclosed Thunder Over Louisville firework locations were leaked and shared on social media.
Kentucky Derby Festival officials kept the locations secret so that people would not gather.
KDF spokesperson Aimee Boyd said large crowds could put the show at risk and could lead to cancelation. Instead, people should watch Thunder on TV or listen on the radio.
”When picking the different locations for Thunder, we tried to pick strategic locations in different areas of the community so that there were many people who could still be able to see them potentially from your back yard,” Boyd added.
In a statement, KDF responded to the locations being leaked:
“The Kentucky Derby Festival is aware that information regarding the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks locations has been shared publicly. We knew that was a possibility as we got closer to the show date. Public health and safety remain our top priority and we want to emphasize that this year’s show is a made-for-TV event and not for spectators. Large crowds could put the show at risk. We strongly encourage fans not to make plans to gather to see the event.”
Last year, Thunder Over Louisville was canceled because of the pandemic. Brown says he’s glad the show will go on this year and believes it will be beneficial to the city.
“I know reading, before moving to Louisville, that the fireworks (at) Thunder over Louisville was a big thing that brought so many people into Louisville,” Brown said. “So it’s cool to have people looking forward to it.”
