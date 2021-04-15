Undefeated Trinity Has Eyes on a Title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trinity baseball is the #1 team in the state with one of the best players in the state, and they’re chasing a goal that has never been accomplished in program history, winning a state championship .
On Wednesday night, Trinity knocked off arch rival and undefeated St. X 9-3. “What that does for our confidence is just give us real belief, right?” said head coach, Richard Arnold. That victory was the Rocks 11th straight win to start the season, and the confidence is definitely flowing. }It’s amazing. I mean, the goal is to go 45-0,” said junior, Korbyn Dickerson. Coach Arnold says let’s pump the brakes on the undefeated loss, but is confident that if/when his team does lose, they will bounce back. “We’re going to lose a game, and whenever that time comes, we’re just get up the next day and go back to work”, said Arnold.
The first state championship in school history is an obtainable goal. “Winning the state championship is our goal, and the fact that we’ve never won is the result of a lot of things,” said Arnold. One reason the Rocks are confident is University of Louisville commit, Daylen Lile. The senior center fielder has speed, can swing the bat, and has options. While he’s committed to the Cards, he’s also projected to be picked in this year’s Major League Baseball Draft. “Right now, I can’t answer that. I just want to see how the season goes first,” said Lile.
While he still has a little time to make that decision, the senior is focused on getting better. “Getting bigger, stronger, faster, but the main thing is my arm strength,” Lile said. He also has his eyes on winning a ring, and being a mentor to the younger players on the team. “He’s training Korbyn and Matt, and our other juniors who are going to follow in his footsteps,” commented Arnold.
Korbyn Dickerson is a junior, and like Lile, is a UofL commit, and has a shot at being drafted. “He’s given me a lot of information to know how the process works,” said Dickerson.
The 2021 season is a big one for the Rocks both on and off the field.
