Undefeated Trinity Has Eyes on a Title

On Wednesday night, Trinity knocked off arch rival and undefeated St. X 9-3. “What that does for our confidence is just give us real belief, right?” said head coach, Richard Arnold. That victory was the Rocks 11th straight win to start the season, and the confidence is definitely flowing. }It’s amazing. I mean, the goal is to go 45-0,” said junior, Korbyn Dickerson. Coach Arnold says let’s pump the brakes on the undefeated loss, but is confident that if/when his team does lose, they will bounce back. “We’re going to lose a game, and whenever that time comes, we’re just get up the next day and go back to work”, said Arnold.