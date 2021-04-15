Veteran’s Club teams up with Kentucky Derby Festival to help veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Veteran Club continues to give back to those who’ve served our country.
Today the organization teamed up with the Kentucky Derby Festival and GE appliances to hand out bags of essentials.
Those bags included clothes and cleaning supplies.
Veteran’s Club founder Jeremy Harrell said he wants veterans to feel recognized in the city.
“All too often some veterans don’t feel like they’re recognized for their services,” Harrell said. “Particularly some who will come through today from different agencies, who are maybe down on their luck and had some life challenges.”
Harrell says it’s important for all veterans to know they have support.
“We just want them to know that they’re an asset to this community and they are cared for and we are here to support them.” said Harrell.
